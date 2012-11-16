Penny Stocks on the Move: (PINK:POOSF), (OTC:SLIO), (OTC:SANP), (PINK:NSRGY)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2012 --Poseidon Concepts Corp. (PINK:POOSF) stock closed its latest trading session at $4.95, down 62.21 percent from its previous close of $13.10. The stock opened the session at $5.77 and touched its highest price point at $6.47.



Poseidon Concepts rents fracturing fluid handling tanks. These tanks are used by oil and natural gas industry. The company is based out of Calgary in Canada. Poseidon Concepts stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $4.79. The stock’s MACD chart shows bearish trend in the short term. Its first resistance level is at $11.32.



Find out if POOSF could bounce in the very short term by getting the free trend analysis report here: POOSF, Trend analysis report



Solo International Inc. (OTC:SLIO) provided further information about the recent increase in its stock price and volume. The company made the disclosure in response to the enquiries made by the Autorité des Marches Financiers. The news sent the stock tumbling down by 59.41 percent.



Solo International traded in the range of $0.03 and $0.08 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.08 and closed at $0.04. The stock has overall bearish trend as per its MACD chart and the stock is likely to maintain the streak. Its first support level is at $0.03. The company is involved in the business of acquiring and developing mining properties.



Get the answer to all traders questions regarding SLIO by reading the free trend analysis report here: SLIO, Trend analysis report



Santo Mining Corporation (OTC:SANP) acquires and develops mining properties. The company was earlier known as Santo Pita Corporation. The stock traded in the range of $0.70 and $0.86 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.84 and closed at $0.73, down 12.65 percent from its previous close of $0.83.



Santo Mining recently announced forward split of its stock in 2:1 ratio to make it more attractive to investors. Its MACD chart shows neutral trend and the stock may go as high as $0.86 in the coming sessions. Santo Mining stock is trading below its very short term EMA price of $0.89.



Find out how this announcement could affect SANP by reading the free trend analysis report here: SANP, Trend analysis report



Nestle (PINK:NSRGY) recently had to recall its Nestquik brand of products due to salmonella threat. The company stock is currently in the bearish mode and it traded in the range of $62.25 and $62.98 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $62.74 and closed at $62.45, down 1.11 percent from its previous close. Its MACD chart also confirms its bearish trend. The stock may go as low as $61.92 level in the coming trading sessions. Nestle’s second support level is at $60.94.



Find out more about NSRGY by reading the free trend analysis report here: NSRGY, Trend analysis report



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

WALL STREET SCOOP

info@WallStreetSCOOP.net

347-905-5009