Penny Stocks Potential Gainers: (OTCPINK: TTNC), (OTCPINK: AVNA)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2013 --Reuters reported that Tecton Corp (OTCPINK: TTNC) reported in its Form 8-K that prior to February 7, 2011, the officers, directors, managers or other persons in control of Tecton were Doug Oliver, Bruno Weiss, Clive Massey, and Norman Meier. On April 30, 2008, Mr. Doug Oliver resigned from his position as Chief Operating Officer. Effective May 9, 2008, Mr. Bruno Weiss resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



Tecton Corporation is a uranium exploration company trading on the OTC Bulletin Board. Tecton Corporation has a Swiss and Canadian management team focused on the acquisition and development of high- quality uranium properties.



Find out if this is the right moment to trade TTNC by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=TTNC



Advance Nanotech, Inc. (OTCPINK: AVNA) traded up 20% on volume in the last traded session. The stock moved up $+0.0015 to close at $0.0090. The stock traded at a volume of 563,226.00 versus an average volume of 30,167.



Advance Nanotech, through its majority owned subsidiary Owlstone Nanotech, Inc., is an operating company focused on chemical and biological next generation detection. Its proprietary technologies, developed at Cambridge University, are uniquely silicon based thus offering miniaturization and network capability with wireless opportunities. The advantages of this protocol permits for real-time precision analytics leading to potential prevention of ensuing issues, concerns and dangers. Through Owlstone, Advance Nanotech has 1 recently awarded patent and 18 patent pending applications.



Find out if AVNA could maintain its momentum in the very short term by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=AVNA



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009