Penny Stocks Showing Gaining Momentum: (OTCQB: CGLD), (OTCQB: REDG)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2013 --Colorado Gold Mines Inc. (OTCQB: CGLD) is trading in the range of $0.04 and $0.07 during its latest trading session. The stock recorded the volume of 14.623 million shares, significantly higher than its average daily trading volume of 312,157 shares. Its upward movement accompanied by heavy volume shows bullish trend, which is further confirmed by its MACD and EMA charts.



The stock opened at $0.04 and is at $0.043, up 16.53 percent from its previous close of $0.04. It is currently trading below its 20 days SMA of $0.05 and has its first support level at $0.038. In the intermediate time period, the stock may test $0.045 resistance level.



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Red Giant Entertainment Inc. (OTCQB: REDG) shows bullish trend as the stock made a sharp movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $0.02 and remained in $0.02 and $0.03 price range during the session. The stock is 30.14 percent higher at $0.02. Red Giant Entertainment’s first support level is at $0.015. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go as low as $0.012. On the upside, its first resistance level is at $0.025. The company announced new titles for its ‘Giant Size’ series.



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