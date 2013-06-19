Penny Stocks Sparking Investors Interest : (NASDAQ : NWSAV), (NASDAQ : SIRI)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2013 --News Corp/New (NASDAQ: NWSAV) stock is currently trading at $15.88, up 3.92 percent from its previous close of $15.28. The stock opened the session at $15.27 and traded in the range of $15.20 and $16.08 during its last trading session. The upward movement of the stock recorded its trading volume as 20.411 million shares respectively. The 52 week high of the stock stands at $16.08 with its 52 week low as $15.20.



The company is a business unit of News Corporation which represents the entertainment and global media businesses. These businesses will be separated into a second distinct publicly traded company of News Corp after the company’s planned spin-off operation.



Find out if NWSAV could maintain the momentum here :

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=NWSAV



SIRIUS XM Radio Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) stock recorded a trading volume of 15.044 million shares, significantly lower than the average trading volume of 49.415 million shares. The stock opened at $3.41 and is currently trading at $3.44, up 1.26 percent from its previous close of $3.40 respectively. It also traded in the range of $3.40 and $3.45 during its last trading session.



The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion with a high beta of 2.08. The stock is also trading above its 50 days SMA and 200 days SMA of $3.42 and $3.16. The company is based in New York and provides satellite radio services.



Find out what investors need to do to successfully trade SIRI here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=SIRI



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009