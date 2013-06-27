Penny Stocks Sparking Investors Interest: (OTCQB: AAMRQ), (OTC Pink: FITX)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2013 --AMR Corporation (OTCQB: AAMRQ) stock has recorded a trading volume of 1.139 million shares, significantly less than the average trading volume of 7.266 shares. The stock had opened at $3.98 and traded in the range of $3.76 and $4.04 during its last trading session. The stock’s current trading price stands at $3.91, down 1.51 percent from its previous close of $3.97.



It is also trading below its 50 days SMA of $5.08 and above its 200 days SMA of $3.15. The company has recorded a market capitalization of $1.32 billion with a total of 335.27 million as its outstanding shares.



Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc. (OTC Pink: FITX) stock is currently trading at $0.0028, down 36.36 percent from its previous close of $0.0044. It opened the session at $0.0050 and oscillated in the range of $0.0020 and $0.0051 during its last trading session. The stock has recorded a trading volume of 176.931 million shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 million with an enterprise value of $24.69 thousands.



It also has a total of 389.75 million outstanding shares. Creative Edge Nutrition is based in Buford focusing on the development of health oriented nutrition products. The company was founded in 2002.



