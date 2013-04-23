Penny Stocks Sparking Investors Interest: (OTCQB: SRBL), (OTCQB: QTMM)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2013 --Great American Energy Inc. (OTCQB: SRBL) stock is at $0.85, down 9.79 percent from its previous close of $0.94. The stock has made the downward move with trading volume of 421,902 shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 258,826 shares. The stock is also trading below its 20 days SMA of $0.94 and 50 days moving average price of $0.96.



Great American Energy stock is highly volatile with its very high beta. The company’s market capitalization is at $75.73 million.



Find out where SRBL could be headed by getting the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=SRBL



Quantum Materials Corporation Inc. (OTCQB: QTMM) opened at $0.08 and oscillated in the range of $0.07 and $0.08 in the latest trading session. It is currently at $0.0705, down 6.00 percent from its previous close of $0.08. The company stock is trading above its short term and long term moving average price of $0.07. Quantum Materials Corporation has traded 3.13 million shares so far, up from its regular trading volume of 112,899 shares. The stock is mild volatility as its beta stands at 1.08. The company’s market capitalization stands at $8.78 million.



Quantum Materials Corporation has traded in the range of $0.04 and $0.11 in the past 52 weeks time period.



Get the latest trend analysis reports on QTMM here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=QTMM



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009