Penny Stocks Sparking Investors Interest: (OTCQB: SWVI), (OTCQB: AAMRQ)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2013 --Swingplane Ventures (OTCQB: SWVI) shows bullish trend as the stock made an up movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $0.68 and remained in $0.60 and $0.80 price range during the session. The stock is 2.75 percent higher at $0.711. Swingplane Ventures’ first support level is at $0.71. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go as low as $0.70. On the upside, its first resistance level is at $0.73.



The stock traded 7.71 million shares so far, in comparison to its usual daily trading volume of 17.09 million. The company is based out of Santiago in Chile.



Find out if SWVI could pick up more steam in the upcoming trading sessions by getting the free trend analysis report here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=SWVI



AMR Corporation (OTCQB: AAMRQ) is showing bullish trend as it traded in the range of $2.54 and $2.60 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $2.59 and is at $2.60, up 1.96 percent from its previous close of $2.55. AMR Corporation recorded the volume of 2.216 million shares, in comparison to its average daily trading volume of 12.664 million shares. The stock may tumble down to $2.55 level.



On the up side, the stock may go as high as $2.95 in the coming trading sessions. AMR Corporation offers scheduled jet services and is based out of Texas.



Find out more on AAMRQ by getting the daily trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=AAMRQ



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009