Penny Stocks to Watch: (OTC Pink: ERBB), (OTCQB: MWIP)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2013 --Tranzbyte Corporation (OTC Pink: ERBB) stock is at $0.01, down 23.53 percent from its previous close of $0.01. The stock opened the session at $0.01 and it is likely to maintain its neutral trend in the near term and medium term. Tranzbyte Corporation stock may touch $0.008 level in the coming trading sessions. The stock has second support at $0.0075. Its MACD chart confirms the trend. Tranzbyte Corporation traded 95.992 million shares so far in the current trading sessions.



The company is based out of Arizona and it runs retail dispensaries in Arizona, Colorado and California.



Find out where ERBB could be headed by getting the trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=ERBB



MediSwipe Inc. (OTCQB: MWIP) traded in the range of $0.07 and $0.10 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.10 and is at $0.08, down 24.85 percent from its previous close of $0.10. MediSwipe recorded the volume of 17.917 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 17.219 million shares. Its MACD chart shows bearish trend and the stock may go as low as $0.075 in the coming sessions. Its second support level stands at $0.07.



MediSwipe is based out of West Palm Beach in Florida. The company offers transaction security and processing solutions. It mainly serves healthcare and medical industries.



Find out what the market could have in store for MWIP by getting the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=MWIP



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities.Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.

For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/disclaimer-2/



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009