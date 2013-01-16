Penny Stocks Traders Should Add on Top of Their Watch-List: (OTCQB: AAMRQ), (OTCQB: ZPPB)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2013 --AMR Corporation (OTCQB: AAMRQ), the parent company of American Airlines, Inc., has reported that its passenger traffic increased 2.1% to 11.29 billion revenue passenger miles in December 2012, compared to 11.07 billion revenue passenger miles in December 2011.



AMR Corporation (AMR) operates in the airline industry. The Company’s principal subsidiary is American Airlines, Inc. (American). As of December 31, 2011, American provided scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe and Asia. AMR Eagle Holding Corporation (AMR Eagle), a wholly owned subsidiary of AMR, owns two regional airlines, which do business as American Eagle - American Eagle Airlines, Inc. and Executive Airlines, Inc. (collectively, the American Eagle carriers).



Zippy Bags Inc. (OTCQB: ZPPB) announced that it secured a new sales agreement for 12,000 Zippy Bike Bags with World Wide Wholesale Inc. The company said that new sales agreement will further help in the global expansion of its entire product line.



Zippy Bags CEO Janet Somsen says "we are greatly concentrating our sales and marketing efforts on the countries of France, Germany, Italy and Spain as our initial foreign markets."



Zippy Bags, Inc. (ZPPB) is a development-stage company. The Company focuses to market for sale one carrying bag for snowboards in the Salt Lake City, Utah area.



