Penny Stocks Traders Should Add on Top of Their Watch-List: (OTCQB: PHOT), (OTCQB: GNBT)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2013 --Growlife Inc. (OTCQB: PHOT) is trading in the range of $0.0461 and $0.05 in its current trading session. The stock recorded the volume of 11.586 million shares so far, in comparison its average daily trading volume of 3.036 shares. The stock opened at $0.05 and is currently at $0.0475. Growlife Inc. has its first resistance level at $0.05 while it faces the support at $0.04. If the stock breaches this level, it may go touch $0.035.



Growlife Inc. is based out of California and it develops and markets progressive lifestyle and horticulture products. It is active in the US and Canada.



Generex Biotechnology Corp. (OTCQB: GNBT) shows neutral trend as the stock made sharp down movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $0.05 and remained in $0.036 and $0.049 price range during the session. The stock is 15.11 percent lower at $0.0382. Generex Biotechnology’s first support level is at $0.03. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $0.025. On the upside, its first resistance level is at $0.04.



Generex Biotechnology is a development stage company. It develops and markets drug delivery systems for various ailments. The companyisbased out of Canada.



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



