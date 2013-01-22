Penny Stocks Traders Should Add on Top of Their Watch-List: (PINKSHEETS: NSRGY), (PINKSHEETS: OGZPY)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2013 --Nestle SA RegShs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (PINKSHEETS: NSRGY) is promoting water conservation through schools. Nestlé Waters North America and its brand Zephyrhills, in partnership with the non-profit organization Crystal Springs Foundation, will tour elementary schools in the region over the next 12 months. Water is one of the areas Nestlé is focusing its Creating Shared Value (CSV) efforts and investments on. CSV requires Nestlé to look for ways to create value for shareholders, while also ensuring it creates value for the communities in which it operates. Nestlé is the world's leading nutrition, health and wellness company.



In its latest trading session NSRGY dropped by 0.37%; find out if NSRGY could bounce back by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=NSRGY



Gazprom OAO (ADR) (PINKSHEETS:OGZPY) reports its financial results under IFRS for the nine months ended September 30, 2012. Sales (net of VAT, excise tax and customs duties) increased by RUB 54,647 million, or 2%, to RUB 3,351,303 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2012 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2011.



Net sales of gas decreased by RUB 157,934 million, or 8%, to RUB 1,829,396 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2012 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2011.



Gazprom OAO is a Russia-based company that, along with its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in the operation of gas pipeline systems and gas supply to European countries. In addition, it is involved in the oil production and refining activities, as well as energy generation.



Find out where OGZPY could be headed by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=OGZPY



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009