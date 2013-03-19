Penny Stocks Traders Should Know About: (OTCQB: AAMRQ), (OTCQB: GNIN)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2013 --AMR Corporation (OTCQB: AAMRQ) and Travelport announced a new long-term, global distribution agreement.



Dan Westbrook, vice president and general manager of Global Distribution Sales and Service, Travelport, said, "American is an industry leader, and the perfect partner with which to build upon Travelport's airline partnership approach to merchandizing, optional ancillary sales and product differentiation. All of our subscribers will continue to access American's full content, while American can merchandize its full line of products through Travelport, providing consumers and travelers a transparent marketplace and the ability to shop and book all services at their channel of choice."



Travelport is a leading provider of critical transaction processing solutions and data to companies operating in the global travel industry.



AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry.



Green Innovations Ltd. (OTCQB: GNIN) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Green Hygienics, Inc.(GHI), has executed an exclusive contract with Xiamen C&D Paper & Pulp Co., Ltd. a subsidiary of Xiamen C&D, Inc., of Fujian, China.



Terms and certain binding conditions contained in the Contract call for C&D to produce and manufacture bath tissue, kitchen towels, napkin products, facial tissue, diapers, and other products for GHI for exclusive sales to the retail market in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.



C&D will produce the products under the GHI "Sensational" brand and all private labels sold to the retail market by GHI.



Green Innovations Ltd. imports and distributes bamboo-based hygienic and household products under the Brand names Premium Formulation, Clearly Herbal, and Green & Soft.



