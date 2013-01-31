Penny Stocks Traders Should Know About: (OTCQB: ECAU), (OTCQB: GNBT)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2013 --Echo Automotive Inc. (OTCQB: ECAU) shows neutral trend as the stock made sharp movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $1.85 and remained in $1.45 and $1.85 price range during the session. The stock is 20.10 percent lower at $1.55. Echo Automotive’s first support level is at $0.86. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $0.73. On the upside, its first resistance level is at $2.44.



Echo Automotive offers cost reduction environment friendly technologies. The company is based of New Zealand. Its technologies are used to convert fleet vehicles into hybrid vehicles.



Find out if ECAU could bounce back in the upcoming trading sessions by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=ECAU



Generex Biotechnology Corp. (OTCQB: GNBT) is trading in the range of $0.047 and $0.07 in its current trading session. The stock recorded the volume of 30.7 million shares so far, in comparison its average daily trading volume of 3.297 million shares. The stock opened at $0.06 and is currently at $0.05, down 21.63 percent from its previous close of $0.06. Generex Biotechnology has its first resistance level at $0.06 while it faces the support at $0.04. If the stock breaches this level, it may touch $0.03.



Generex Biotechnology is a development stage company and it develops drug delivery systems. The company is based out of Canada.



Get everything traders and investors need to know on GNBT here:

http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=GNBT



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities.Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009