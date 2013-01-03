Penny Stocks Traders Should on Top of Their Watch-List: (PINKSHEETS: AAMRQ), (PINKSHEETS: NSRGY)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2013 --AMR Corporation (PINKSHEETS: AAMRQ) shows bullish trend as the stock made a sharp movement yesterday. It opened the session at $0.80 and remained in $0.80 and $0.86 price range during the session. The stock closed 8.05 percent higher at $0.86. AMR Corporation’s first support level is at $0.81. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go as low as $0.77.



On the upside, its first resistance level is at $0.95. AMR Corporation is currently contemplating issuing tickets without any penalty charges. The airlines had collected $390 million in penalties in the first 9 months of 2012. The company is going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedure.



Find out what’s the best move traders could make with AAMRQ by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=AAMRQ



Nestle (PINKSHEETS: NSRGY) opened at $66.21 and oscillated in the range of $66.07 and $66.70. It closed at $66.53, up 2.09 percent from its previous close of $65.17. Nestle shows bullish trend and the stock’s first resistance level is at $67.48. On the downside, it may slip to $66.17. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $65.61.



Nestle deals in nutrition, wellness food items and beverages. The company has various brands such as Coffee Mate, Nestea, Chilled and Fitness in its portfolio. Nestle is based out of Switzerland and it was formed in 1866.



Find out where NSRGY could be headed by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=NSRGY



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains. WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009