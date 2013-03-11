New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2013 --Swingplane Ventures Inc. (OTC:SWVI) stock is at $0.11, down 14.40 percent from its previous close of $0.13. Its today’s volume stands at11 million shares so far, while its usual trading volume is 24.826 million shares. The stock opened the session at $0.13 which is also its highest price point for the session so far. Swingplane Ventures’ lowest price point for the session stood at $0.10. The stock’s MACD chart shows neutral trend in the short term. Its first support level is at $0.10. Upon breaching this level, the stock may fall to $0.08 level.



Swingplane Ventures is an exploration stage company.



Get the latest trend analysis reports on SWVI here:

http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=SWVI



Red Giant Entertainment Inc. (OTC:REDG) is trading in the range of $0.07 and $0.10 during its latest trading session. The stock recorded the volume of 4.659 million shares. Its down move shows neutral trend, which is further confirmed by its MACD and EMA charts. The stock opened at $0.09 and is at the same level, down 1.11 percent from its previous close of $0.09. It is currently trading below its short term EMA and has its first support level at $0.07.



In the intermediate time period, the stock may test $0.10 resistance level. Red Giant Entertainment deals in comic books and is based out of Florida.



Find out more on REDG here:

http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=REDG



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities.Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure

WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/disclaimer-2/



Contact Info

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009