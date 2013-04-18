New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2013 --Harbor Island Development Corp (OTC: HIDC) is trading in the range of $0.0364 and $0.043 during its latest trading session. The stock recorded the volume of 13.698 million shares, significantly higher than its average daily trading volume of 13.45 million shares. Its up movement accompanied by heavy volume shows bullish trend, which is further confirmed by its MACD and EMA charts.



The stock opened at $0.04 and is at $0.0402, up 5.79 percent from its previous close of $0.04. Harbor Island Development has market capitalization of $17.10 million and its stock is highly volatile with beta of -10.052.



Get the latest trend analysis reports on HIDC by getting the free and complete trend analysis report here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=HIDC



AMR Corporation (OTC: AAMRQ) shows neutral trend as the stock made a mild movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $4.03 and remained in $3.83 and $4.04 price range during the session. The stock is 1.01 percent lower at $3.93. AMR Corporation has traded 1.83 million shares so far, in comparison to its regular trading volume of 10.19 million.



The company’s market capitalization is $1.32 billion and its beta trades at 1.82, implying high volatile. The stock is up 720.83 percent in the past 52 weeks. AMR Corporation offers scheduled jet services and is based out of Texas.



Find out more on AAMRQ here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=AAMRQ



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure

WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009