Penny Stocks Volume Watch On: (OTCQB: OCTX), (OTCQB: FNMA)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2013 --Octagon 88 Resources Inc. (OTCQB: OCTX) is trading in the range of $6.21 and $9.20 in its current trading session. The stock recorded the volume of 465,711 shares so far, in comparison its average daily trading volume of 254,158 shares. The stock opened at $9.20 and is currently at $6.45, down 29.12 percent from its previous close.



Octagon 88 Resources commands market capitalization of $249.56 million. Its stock is currently trading below its 20 days moving average price of $7.16 and 50 days moving average price of $8.05. The company focuses on acquiring and developing gas and oil assets.



Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCQB: FNMA) shows neutral trend as the stock made sharp movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $0.79 and remained in $0.77 and $0.79 price range during the session. The stock is 1.76 percent lower at $0.78. The stock has high volatility with beta of 2.82. it is currently trading in line with its short term and long term moving average price of $0.78.



Federal National Mortgage commands market capitalization of $903.30 million and deals in secondary mortgage insurance market. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.20 and $1.47 in the past 52 weeks.



MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



