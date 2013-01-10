Penny Stocks Volume Watch: (OTCQB: VUME), (PINKSHEETS: SUNB)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2013 --VuMee Inc. (OTCQB: VUME), a digital mobile advertising platform designed to provide high profile individuals and brands the ability to connect with fans and consumers through engaging and entertaining video content, is down sharply in mid-day trading today, reversing some of the gains from the previous trading session.



VUME had rallied more than 128% on Wednesday after the company announced that it will continue to increase the monetization of its video sharing content from both the desktop and mobile platforms. The stock has pared some of the gains today on profit booking. At last check, VUME was trading 11.78% lower at $0.342 on volume of 1.84 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 787,420.



Could this be the right moment to trade VUME? Find out by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=VUME



UK Aptitude Life Ltd. (PINKSHEETS: SUNB), an energy and health drink company based in the U.K., is up sharply in mid-day trading today after the company announced that samples of its newly formulated Aptitude Kids drink have arrived and the taste test results recently conducted have been overwhelmingly positive.



David Foote, a spokesperson for Aptitude Life, said that the company is delighted by the test results because the company has maintained that it is possible to create a healthy drink with a taste that children love.



At last check, SUNB was trading 4.44% higher at $0.0470 on volume of 4.87 million, which is nearly ten times the daily average volume of 526,464. The stock has gained more than 54% in the last three trading sessions.



Find out if SUNB could maintain its bullish momentum by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=SUNB



