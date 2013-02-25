Penny Stocks Watch-List: (OTCQB: SWVI), (OTCQB: CNCT)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2013 --Swingplane Ventures Inc. (OTCQB: SWVI) shows bullish trend as the stock made a sharp movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $0.75 and remained in $0.69 and $0.79 price range during the session. The stock is 8.27 percent higher at $0.72. Swingplane Ventures’ first support level is at $0.65. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go as low as $0.60. On the upside, its first resistance level is at $0.78.



Swingplane Ventures has traded 17.9 million shares so far in this trading session. The company announced that it expects to receive confirmation of significant gold assays.



Find out if this announcement could benefit SWVIby getting the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=SWVI



China Teletech Holding Inc. (OTCQB: CNCT) traded in the range of $0.17 and $0.39 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.33 and is at $0.22, down 22.89 percent from its previous close of $0.28 with heavy volume. China Teletech Holding recorded the volume of 14.67 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 434k shares. While the stock is likely to remain bearish in short term time frame, it may turn neutral in medium time range as shown by its MACD chart.



China Teletech Holding may find its first support level at $0.20. Its second support level stands at $0.18.



Find out more on CNCT here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=CNCT



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009