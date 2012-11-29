Penny Stocks Watch-List: (OTC:SVEN), (PINK:PWEID)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2012 --Superior Venture Corporation (OTC:SVEN) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.33, up 3.81 percent from its previous close of $0.32. The stock opened the session at $0.35 and touched its lowest price point at $0.31. Superior Venture stock’s highest price point for the session stood at $0.35. The stock’s MACD chart shows neutral trend in the short term. Its first support level is at $0.14.



Superior Venture is a development stage company and it recently bought IIlustrato Pictures to produce films for Chinese and international market. The company is based out of Colorado and was formed in April 2010.



Find out where SVEN could be headed in the near future by getting the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=SVEN



PacWest Equities Inc. (PINK:PWEID) traded in the range of $0.14 and $0.33 during its latest trading session and its MACD and EMA charts show neutral trend. The stock had opened at $0.32 and closed at $0.16, down 55.62 percent from its previous close of $0.37. It is currently trading below its 6 days EMA of 0.41 and has its first resistance level at $0.29.



PacWest Equities is a development stage company and offers real estate related services. The company engages in management of commercial, industrial and residential real estate assets. PacWest Equities is based out of Las Vegas in Nevada.



Find out if this is the right moment to trade PWEID by getting the full trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=PWEID



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009