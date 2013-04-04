New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2013 --IceWEB Inc. (OTC:IWEB) traded in the range of $0.03 and $0.05 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.04 and is at $0.042, up 27.27 percent from its previous close of $0.03 with heavy volume. IceWEB recorded the volume of 23.339 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 1.713 million shares. While the stock is likely to remain bullish in short term time frame, it may turn neutral in medium time range as shown by its MACD chart. IceWEB may face its first resistance level at $0.045.



The company announced significant sales volume to County government.



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InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (OTC:NVIV) shows bullish trend as the stock made sharp movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $2.53 and remained in $2.52 and $2.94 price range during the session. The stock is 16.95 percent higher at $2.76. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings’ first support level is at $2.70. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $2.65. On the upside, its first resistance level is at $2.88. The stock is up with above average volume of 385k, showing bullish trend.



Therapeutics Holdings is a development stage company and specializes in biopolymer scaffolding devices. The company is based out of Cambridge.



Find out where NVIV could be headed here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=NVIV



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