People Can Create the End of the Year Reports with FlipBuilder's Annual Report Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2018 --FlipBuilder's Flip PDF annual report maker is making the experience of creating the end of the year reports similar to the one shopping for Christmas gifts. The end of the calendar year is near. With the inspiration the annual report maker gives and the time it saves, more time remains for gift shopping and Christmas decorations.



The information that matters is transparent. Flip PDF annual report maker comes with an interactive design paired with visibility of the information that matters. Though the end result might look intricate, the versatility and compliance of the program make it simple to use and fun to create.



Still staying within the realms of how a traditional report should look like, and transferring that to a digital form, the flip book look targets just that. It has many add-on functions including internal and external links, audio and video support, animation and customizable designs that come with numerous templates and options to source other links from the web. All of those offer additional value at an affordable price in a fun and easy to use product.



Mr. Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder, said, "No more lifeless reports that want you to quit your job half way through searching for information. Flip PDF annual report maker substitutes old-school reports with interactivity and numerous options of animating your data. It hits the target, as the vast majority of us are visual types."



There are two versions of Flip PDF, Flip PDF for Windows and Flip PDF for Mac, allowing one to choose a version that best suits his/her operating system. Another advantage is that it can be further integrated into online platforms, easily showcasing business activities and performance. Annual report maker does include language support for a grammar-perfect end of the year report.



No IT help is needed. Using Flip PDF annual report maker is easy and efficient. The program is optimized to load quicker. It has an easy to use interface. The finished product is an interactive, media-rich document, which can later be altered. It also works when offline. It provides the statistics that shine the light on what's working.



Once purchased, all its updates come for free. The annual report maker is licensed for both commercial and personal use. It makes the report-making process an enjoyable one.



About FlipBuilder

For over 10 years, FlipBuilder has been committed to developing digital publishing software for customers around the world to create interactive publications from ordinary PDF files. People from all over the world can access the publications on their handy devices. For more information, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/.