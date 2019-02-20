People Can Turn Ideas Into Videos with Animiz Desktop Animation Software

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2019 --Most of the businesses and professional firms turn to animated presentations when they are in need to inform, educate and persuade audiences. The purpose of developing such a presentation can be different like it can be built to train the staff or to grab public attention.



Not every individual is good at creating an animated presentation that is capable of grabbing people's attention at first. In the past, it was a cause of worry for people who don't know how to design an animated presentation. Now those people don't need to worry as there are tools available which could be used to create animated presentations in minutes. Animiz is one such desktop animation software that could be put to use to create highly dynamic visual presentations without possessing knowledge on coding and designing.



Animiz provides users with diverse free assets ranging from scene templates, SVG images, shapes, roles & flashes. Everything is easily customizable as one just has to drag and drop the object. To add more to the list of features of this fabulous animation software is its voiceover feature that allows one to add voice to animations. This voiceover feature helps one win over more audiences.



The company has employed a team of dedicated individuals who know well that fonts have the ability to bring the words to life. That's why they offer users the option to enhance their common fonts with special WordArt or shadow effects. Animiz goes beyond users' expectations as it contains everything that is required to make a video presentation look professional and attractive.



Publishing the videos from this desktop animation software is not a difficult thing to do as users are provided with three options to choose from. Users can go for the one that suits them best. The best about this desktop animation software is that it comes free and can be downloaded from its website http://www.animiz.com/.



About Animiz

Animiz Software Co., Ltd. offers desktop animation software to help people create animated videos without any coding and designing knowledge. Surprisingly, this software comes for free, so people don't have to worry about the cost of creating animated videos for their business.