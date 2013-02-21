People of the World - Unveiling Unique Profiles of Public Figures

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2013 --Software Technology Solutions recently introduced an innovative iPhone/iPad application “People of the World” that gathers the world’s prominent figures in one place and allows people to monitor their online presence.



This application goes far beyond the traditional directory concept that we stumble upon every day. Not only does it show people’s names and occupations, but also provides unique profiles of prominent figures including their biography, photos, social media accounts, timeline and family tree.



In addition, People of the World allows users to enhance their online presence and manage their entire social media accounts via one app; a unique feature that is supported by the Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) tool which assembles organized reports for people who wish to monitor what is being said about them online.



Main Features:



- Save time and money by discovering unique profiles of prominent figures through one app.

- Access lists of current heads of all 196 countries.

- Find all the 44 US presidents.

- Access the list of all 266 Popes.

- View the list of all Bond Girls.

- Check the world’s most famous models.

- View all the above lists in chronological order.

- Explore the world’s leading CEO’s and all Nobel Prize Laureates.

- Stay updated with the latest news, tweets, and social media posts of famous figures.

- Know what people are saying about you in the online community.

- Manage your social media accounts via one app.

- Setup and improve your personal profile through Katagogi.com



Device Requirements:



- iOS 4.0 or later

- iPhone 3GS/4/4S/5, iPod touch 3rd/4th/5th/ generation, and iPad