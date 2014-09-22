PeopleChamps Launches to Offer Savvy Consulting Services for Gaming and Hospitality Industries

Mystic, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2014 --Who said 100 plus years of combined experience has to equal old hat ideas? Not the impressive team at the newly launched boutique consulting firm PeopleChamps. Staying relevant in the Gaming and Hospitality industries the new consulting firm brings a seasoned, high-energy approach to myriad services. Services include Executive Recruitment and Placement Services, Mentoring and Coaching, Organizational Development, HR and Training. More than just an Executive Search and HR firm PeopleChamps also works to streamline operations. They help with Tribal Development Programs as well as Casino and Resort Operations and Marketing. Guest Speaker Services are available as well. Leadership Development, Execu-Temps - or temporary executives - and Interim Management services round out the offerings PeopleChamps can provide.



With an approachable flair the PeopleChamps executive team consists of professionals who started their careers as front-line employees. Garnering attention for their business acumen each were promoted to senior positions within their organizations. The PeopleChamps executive team is headed up by Founder, President and CEO Gerry Nailon. Nailon, a 35 plus year gaming and hospitality veteran, is particularly accomplished in dealing with tribal governments. At one time he was responsible for all day-to-day operations, administration and development for ten tribal entities.



Kathleen M. Innaurato is the team’s EVP and Chief Organizational Development Officer. Innaurato is practiced in Human Resources and Training and has held executive positions in recognizable casinos such as Bally’s Park Place in Atlantic City, New Jersey. PeopleChamps’ Chief Operating Officer is Larry Johnson who brings with him 28 years of experience in key executive management positions. Having worked for myriad recognizable casinos in his longtime career Johnson counts among them President and General Manager for Tropicana in Las Vegas, Nevada and the River Palms Casino Resort in Laughlin.



Rounding out the executives at PeopleChamps is Bradley Bledsoe Downes as Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel. Bledsoe Downes, an enrolled member of the Chickasaw Nation, brings his expertise in the representation of tribal governments. He works in federal Indian law, gaming law and excels in economic development and business planning. He is also adept in financing and overseeing start ups.



Nailon said of his client-centric team, “I knew I wanted exceptionally talented people who would bring diverse skills. It was my hope that when these skills converged in our fun environment it would create a synergy that would multiply our effectiveness. I was right. We dream big, have fun and get things done.” Nailon goes on to say it’s the team’s pleasure to champion people, hence the company’s name.



For more information visit www.PeopleChamps.com or call 860-661-0711.



About PeopleChamps

