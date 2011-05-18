Peppermint James to Groove at Made in the Shade Beer Fest

Flagstaff, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2011 --The band Peppermint James will fill the summer air with top-notch music at this year’s 19th annual Made in the Shade Beer Tasting Festival on Saturday, June 25th. Hailing from Phoenix, the groove-rock band plays original rock and blues as well as their favorite Beatles, Wailers, Cream, Jimi Hendrix, and Pink Floyd covers.



“We love to groove and make people move,” said Dave Rodenbach of Peppermint James. “Perhaps our genre is groove-rock or simply ‘groove.’”



All proceeds from the Made in the Shade Beer Tasting Festival benefit Sun Sounds of Arizona in Flagstaff and their programs to provide audio access to information to people in northern Arizona who cannot read print because they have a disability. The 19th annual fund raising event features some 50 breweries from around the Southwest and West Coast that bring many varieties of beer to sample: wheat beer, stout, barleywine, cider, bock and India pale ale, among others. Made in the Shade, a special treat for visitors and residents alike, is northern Arizona’s main event on June 25, 2011 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Coconino County Fairgrounds (Ft. Tuthill) south of Flagstaff off I-17 at Exit 337.



“This is shaping up to be another great event for Flagstaff and for Sun Sounds of Arizona,” said Eleanor Mooney, Station Manager, Sun Sounds of Arizona.



“We are psyched to be a part of the Made in the Shade Festival, and have been longing to be a part of it for several years now,” added Rodenbach. “The handful of festival gigs we play on a yearly basis are our absolute favorite shows, and to be a part of the Made in the Shade Beer Tasting Festival for Sun Sounds of Arizona has made our summer.” Peppermint James is also playing on June 12, 2011 at Heritage Square in downtown Flagstaff.



Advance tickets for the Made in the Shade Beer Tasting Festival are on sale at azbeer.com/flagstaff.htm for $40. Event-day tickets are $50. This ticket price includes a souvenir sampling mug, 24 sampling tickets to exchange for beer samples, plus the live music of Peppermint James, and more. A tantalizing variety of food and snacks are available for purchase from several vendors. Tickets are also available by calling (928) 779-1775 and at the Flag Quickstop, Homebrewers Outpost, Beaver Street Brewery and Arizona Music Pro.



Sponsors of the 19th Annual Made in the Shade Beer Tasting Festival include the Radisson Woodlands Hotel, The Museum Club, The Mountain 98.9, Magic 106.7, Grand Canyon Railway, Salsa Brava, Mogollon Brewing Company, Phoenix Ales, and Findlay Toyota Flagstaff.



