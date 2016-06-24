Perfect Latch – A Mother's Comfort New Application with THERMOLAST K

Buford, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2016 --Global specialty plastics manufacturer, KRAIBURG TPE, has partnered with BeauGen LLC, the creator of the Perfect Latch, to design a unique product for breast-feeding mothers across the nation.



BeauGen founders, Christopher Chang and Tu-Hien Le, have launched a brand new product with Perfect Latch. Perfect Latch acts as a cushion between the breast pump and the mother's skin to make it more comfortable to pump and to protect sensitive skin areas.



BeauGen needed a natural material that would be FDA-compliant as well as kind to the skin, flexible and extremely soft. Their challenge was to find a material with an extremely low Shore durometer value and high elongation at its breaking point. In addition, the material had to be colorable, while maintaining its technical properties.



KRAIBURG TPE's compound from their versatile THERMOLAST® K family was the solution for Perfect Latch. As well as meeting all the customer's technical requirements, it can be produced in small quantities and variously colored.



With Perfect Latch, the partnership between KRAIBURG TPE and BeauGen is making life much easier for mothers using breast pumps by combining innovation and manufacturing.



Perfect Latch is now available for order on the company's website http://www.beaugen.com.



About BeauGen LLC

BeauGen LLC was founded in 2015 by husband and wife team Christopher Chang and Tu-Hien Le. After becoming first-time parents and recognizing the unique challenges that mothers in particular face, they dedicated themselves to innovation that improves the lives of moms everywhere. Perfect Latch is BeauGen's first product, designed to revamp one of the least glamorous parts of motherhood by offering the most comfortable breast pumping experience.



About KRAIBURG TPE

KRAIBURG TPE (http://www.kraiburg-tpe.com) is a global manufacturer of thermoplastic elastomers. From its beginning in 2001 as subsidiary of the historical KRAIBURG Group founded in 1947, KRAIBURG TPE has pioneered in TPE compounds. With production sites in Germany, the US, and Malaysia the company offers a broad range of compounds for applications in the automotive, industrial, consumer, and for the strictly regulated medical sectors. The established THERMOLAST®, COPEC®, HIPEX®, and For Tec E® product lines are processed by injection molding or extrusion and provide numerous processing and product design advantages to manufacturers. KRAIBURG TPE features innovative capabilities as well as true global customer orientation, customized product solutions and reliable service. The company is certified to ISO 50001 at its headquarters in Germany as well as in Malaysia and holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications at all global sites. In 2015, KRAIBURG TPE, with over 500 worldwide employees, generated sales of 157 million euros.