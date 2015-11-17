Perfect Latch Launched on Kickstarter to Redefine Breastfeeding

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2015 --Perfect Latch, the nipple cushion that is revolutionizing breast pumping, is the first product launched by BeauGen, a start-up company founded by Tu-Hien Le and Christopher Chang. Perfect Latch is a flexible nipple cushion that works with any breast pump shield on the market, offering mothers the most comfortable breast pumping experience possible. The first one stop solution for comfort.



Founder Tu-Hien Le says her journey with breast pumping inspired her to create the product. "As a first-time mom I found pumping difficult, even painful. I saw that there were no products out there designed to make moms feel more comfortable during pumping, and I decided to change that."



A collaboration between BeauGen and hundreds of moms across the United States, Perfect Latch is stretchy and soft, and gently conforms to the nipple and areola during pumping sessions. Pumping mothers tested the product and confirmed Perfect Latch is the better breast pumping experience:



"I don't feel bruised and beaten when I use them. So nice!"



"Material feels nice and makes it more comfortable to pump. [Perfect Latch] mimics a baby's mouth better than the plastic flanges."



"Perfect Latch is super comfortable! Usually I cringe when I turn on the pump, but even on the highest setting it felt amazing!"



A number of moms reported that Perfect Latch significantly increased comfort during pumping, and one mom claimed it was like pumping into clouds.



Le is clear about BeauGen's mission. "We want to create mom-inspired innovation," she says. "Moms are our superheroes, and we are ready to do whatever it takes to make their lives easier. A happy, healthy mother is what's best for her baby."



Perfect Latch can be pre-ordered for April 2016 by backing BeauGen's Kickstarter campaign.



- Launched on Kickstarter at 11 a.m. EST November 11, 2015, Perfect Latch is the only nipple cushion exclusively designed to make breast pumping more comfortable.



- Perfect Latch is soft, flexible, and comfortable and retails at only $30.



- Perfect Latch is available for pre-order on Kickstarter now, [http://kck.st/1lkggLj] with the first shipments beginning in April 2016.



About BeauGen, LLC

BeauGen, LLC was founded in 2015 by husband and wife team Christopher Chang and Tu-Hien Le. After becoming first-time parents and recognizing the unique challenges that mothers in particular face, they dedicated themselves to innovation that improves the lives of moms everywhere. Perfect Latch is BeauGen's first product, designed to revamp one of the least glamorous parts of motherhood by offering the most comfortable breast pumping experience.



