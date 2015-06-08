Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2015 --Perfect Practice®, an industry leader in software for the legal community, will be showcasing Perfect Practice Mobile at this week's Florida Justice Association Annual Convention and Expo in Orlando. The application, one of the first real time case management software applications, is available for all mobile devices.



Providing practice management solutions for legal firms for over 30 years, the Perfect Practice team will exhibit this powerful tool at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa in Lake Buena Vista/Orlando, Florida from June 10-13 to convention attendees with continual live demonstrations.



"Perfect Practice Mobile is already paving new ground for firms who want access to their cases while on the go," said Monty Helin, chairman of Perfect Practice. "This 21st century solution is practical, affordable, and easy to use."



Delivering totally integrated best-in-class case management software, Perfect Practice is widely regarded as a one-stop solution for all aspects of running a law firm's Case Management and Financials.



"Our software enables firms to better comply with Bar Association guidelines for contemporaneous tracking, and provide more accurate billing," Helin continued. "The efficiencies it affords in real-time time tracking, appointment setting, and calendaring events - even while in the courtroom - are incomparable."



Perfect Practice Mobile operates on smartphones and other mobile devices, such as tablets.



About Perfect Practice

Perfect Practice® offers a variety of database management services tailored to the needs of legal professionals in private practice, corporate legal departments and governmental legal applications.



For over 30 years, Perfect Practice® has delivered quality software, training and support services. Total Access, an integrated practice management solution, enables organizations to reap the benefits of using one solution to streamline operations.



Always at the forefront of technology, thousands have trusted Perfect Practice to keep their firms running at peak efficiency.



