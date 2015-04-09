Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2015 --Perfect Practice ®, an industry leader in software for the legal community, has just released Perfect Practice Mobile, one of the first real time case management software applications for mobile devices. It will be demonstrated live at the ABA Techshow 2015 on April 16 and April 17, 2015 in Chicago.



Delivering totally integrated best-in-class case management software, Perfect Practice is widely regarded as a one-stop solution for all aspects of running a law firm's Case Management and Financials.



Perfected for Calendaring and Scheduling, tracking Accounts Payable, Document Assembly and Management, Time Entry, Workflow Processing, and Trust Accounting, the software has been depended upon by law firms for over 30 years.



In addition to the operational efficiencies, Perfect Practice software enables firms to better comply with Bar Association guidelines for contemporaneous tracking, and provide more accurate billing.



The company's new Perfect Practice Mobile provides real time access to all of these features on smartphones and other mobile devices, such as tablets and phones.



"We know our clients' pain points," said Monty Helin, chairman of Perfect Practice. "A continuing frustration is an inability to access files and schedules back at the office. Now, time tracking, appointment setting, and calendaring events - even while in the courtroom are now possible in the palm of an attorney's hand.



About Perfect Practice

Perfect Practice® offers a variety of database management services tailored to the needs of legal professionals in private practice, corporate legal departments and governmental legal applications.



For over 30 years, Perfect Practice® has delivered quality software, training and support services. Total Access, an integrated practice management solution, enables organizations to reap the benefits of using one solution to streamline operations.



Always at the forefront of technology, thousands have trusted Perfect Practice to keep their firms running at peak efficiency.



For more information, contact Perfect Practice at 1-888-843-8992 or via email at sales@perfectpractice.com. Request information or a demonstration at http://www.perfectpractice.com/?q=content/request-demo



Perfect Practice and the Perfect Practice logo are registered trademarks of ADC Legal Systems Inc. All Perfect Practice product names and other brand names which may be mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of ADC Legal Systems Inc.



Media Contacts:



Christy O'Berry or Rich Prieto

Perfect Practice

1-888-843-8992

marketing@perfectpractice.com



Ken Countess

The Countess Group

407-242-4200

kc@thecountessgroup.com