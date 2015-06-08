Perfect Squares Introduces ThermoBand Remote Temperature Monitor for Children

Euless, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2015 --Perfect Squares, an innovation and development company that designs, patents and markets technologically advanced optical devices and at-home healthcare monitoring products announces ThermoBand™, the first affordable, reusable, adhesive temperature monitor for children.



Resembling an adhesive bandage, ThermoBand can be placed comfortably anywhere on a child's body. Its smart sensors capture core body temperature data then transmit the information to a mobile device or smart phone.



By utilizing the free ThermoBand app, parents or caregivers receive real-time data on the child's body temperature along with a recorded report of temperature history. The app can be programmed to send an alert to a mobile device or smartphone of any sudden increases in temperature or if temperatures reach predetermined levels. This allows the child to rest while vital temperature data is still being captured.



"As a parent, myself, I know how important it is to monitor a child's fever when they're sick," commented Peter Nguyen, Perfect Squares' Founder and CEO. "Unfortunately, we currently have to wake up a child to take their temperature, which is counterproductive to their getting rest in order to get better. ThermoBand provides the data necessary for parents to make decisions about their child's condition as well as allowing both the child and the parent to get the sleep they need."



ThermoBand is reusable for up to two years utilizing replaceable adhesive strips. Its battery is activated by body heat, allowing it to "sleep" when not in use. The product will be available beginning this Fall with a retail price of less than $25.



ThermoBand is the first product release in Perfect Squares' line of FirstWearable™ health care wearable monitoring products, which include SmartWearBand™, ActiveBand™, FallBand™, BreathBand™, and ImpactBand™.



All FirstWearable products can be used as standalone devices or with the company's HomeHealth™ system. HomeHealth is designed to provide instant medical monitoring information to the patient, allow remote-based examination and diagnostics by a health care provider, and notify patients and caregivers about medication compliance and changes in health conditions via mobile and smart phone devices. Learn more at ThermoBand™



About Perfect Squares

Founded in 2014, Perfect Squares uses design-thinking to inspire, innovate and create products that improve the quality of people's lives.