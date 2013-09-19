St Alban's, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2013 --With the continued growing interest in electronic cigarettes and people raising questions about ecigs, ROK Universal have decided to offer committed smokers (over 18s only) to try a ROK electronic cigarette for free, and see what it’s all about.



ROK electronic cigarettes are designed to look and feel similar to a high-quality normal cigarette. We want to help and offer smokers an alternative that gives them the tactile feel of a cigarette, still offering the entire enjoyment helping smokers make a positive change to switch.



“We believe that committed smokers are still a bit wary of electronic cigarettes as they are a relatively new product.”- says Greg Forster, Managing Director at ROK Universal. ”By offering them a free disposable electronic cigarette they get the opportunity to see what they are missing.”



In order to claim their free disposable electronic cigarettes, all the smokers will need to do is:



- Tear the back off their empty cigarette pack, clearly write their name, full postal & email address, date of birth along with “I’m a current smoker, over 18”.

- Alternatively they can print and fill out our downloadable form downloadable form

- Sign it and send it to us in the post.



We in return will post them a relevant disposable ecigarette for free, for them to try.



All forms and backs of cigarette packs should be sent to:



On us, ROK Universal, St Albans Business Centre, 1 Stonecross, St Albans, Hertfordshire AL1 4AA



Terms & Conditions



Offer only available to committed smokers, must be over 18 years of age and living in UK. Postal applications only, one per household, offer is subject to availability, allow up to 28 days for delivery.



About ROK Universal

ROK Universal is the leading electronic cigarette brand from Smoke Without Sin Ltd, an established limited company in the UK and a specialist in premium electronic cigarettes since 2009. Delivering sector compliance, product quality, innovation, corporate & environmental responsibility and exceptional customer service. ROK superior branded products taste great, powered by reliable technology & designed with ease of functionality in mind. We call this the ROK Universal platinum standard.



Smoke Without Sin is the only electronic cigarette retailer in the UK to carry the “Trusted Shops” marque. Other online retailer accreditations include Internet Shopping is Safe (ISIS) & Internet Delivery is Safe (IDIS).



