PerfectTux.com Reveal the Prom Season Trends and Fashion for 2016

PerfectTux.com, who sell a wide range of fashion items from Tuxedo's, suits, shirts, shoes, to accessories has said thanks to Hollywood and the Golden Globes night, everyone's attention is now towards the navy blue tuxedo. The big Golden Globes night saw more than half of Hollywood's leading men wear the navy blue tuxedo, which sent the fashion world into a spin.



The navy blue tuxedo has now become a hot fashion trend for prom night with young men wanting to look as hot as their Hollywood heroes. Following on from the trend, PerfectTux.com has reported a huge increase in sales and expect the trend to continue all through 2016.



A spokesman for PerfectTux.com said: "It is easy to see why the navy blue tuxedo has become a hot fashion trend for 2016. The navy blue tuxedo provides a more interesting and colorful alternative to the normal black tuxedo."



The navy blue tuxedo dates back to the 1930s and has now come back in fashion thanks to the Hollywood stars at the Golden Globes. With the new designs and better quality fabric, it has given young men the chance to wear a tuxedo that allows them to stand out at their prom. However, according to PerfectTux.com, the navy blue tuxedo has not just become the latest fashion trend for prom nights, it has also become a fashion trend for men looking for smart wear for special events.



Another fashion trend for 2016 is the slim fit tuxedo, providing young men with a stylish look, showcasing their slimmer figure. As seen at the Golden Globes night, this type of tuxedo really makes a man stand out.



PerfectTux.com provide luxury fashion clothing to go with the navy blue tuxedo, which includes shoes, shirts, and jewelry. Their low prices make it more convenient to purchase smart wear for prom nights rather than renting.



