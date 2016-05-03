Performance Coach Extraordinaire Ben Newman Brings His Speaking Tour to Seattle

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2016 --The highly acclaimed INTENTIONAL. GREATNESS. LEGACY. Tour is making a stop in Seattle on May 6, 2016. Bestselling author, international speaker and highly regarded performance coach, Ben Newman, will take to the stage to empower an audience of professionals looking to reach their full potential through mental toughness training. Newman is fired up to speak about the "real deal perspective of hard work, dedication and determination needed to achieve success," all of which makes your life's purpose intentional and builds a lasting legacy.



He will be joined onstage by very special guest speakers, including: Washington Redskins Inside Linebacker, Will Compton, as well as the President of KAI Design & Build Philanthropist, Michael Kennedy Jr. Attendees at the event will "learn the proven Mental Toughness Training tools for disciplined thinking and responding to adversity to drive growth, leadership, resilience and team-building," said Ben Newman, host of the event.



Along with powerful speakers, attendees also receive the Mental Toughness Playbook, free access to the Mental Toughness video series and, finally, the inspiration and motivation to make 2016 a great year by driving behaviors that guarantee success.



Newman's tools have been put to the test by professional and collegiate athletes, championship teams, and Fortune 500 companies, all with abundant results. "These proven strategies are backed by extensive research and have led to championships on the field and in boardrooms around the world," said Newman.



This is the fifth seminar event on Ben Newman's INTENTIONAL. GREATNESS. LEGACY. speaking tour that includes other stops in Indianapolis, Denver, Austin and Los Angeles and will feature speakers like Former Baltimore Raven Ray Lewis and Olympic Gold Metal Decathlete Dan O'Brien.



"It has been an honor on this tour to meet and serve athletes, business professionals from all walks of life, and, of course, the military and the veterans who are the ultimate faces of freedom and who give us our opportunity to achieve success in our lives," said Newman about the tour.



About Ben Newman Companies

Ben Newman is a highly regarded performance coach, international speaker and 6-time best-selling author of "Own Your Success." His clients include top companies from around the world, business executives, sales organizations and professional athletes in the NFL, PGA, NBA, MLB and NCAA. Each year Ben inspires thousands of individuals through his boot camps, speaking engagements, books, blog posts, and videos. His message is focused on one goal: to help people maximize both personal and professional results.