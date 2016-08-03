Performance Engine Builder of the Year Award Supported by Champion Racing Oil

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2016 --Fel-Pro Gaskets, Speed-Pro Pistons, and Engine Builder Magazine; as major sponsors, are looking for the best example of creativity and innovation, training and education, merchandising and promotion. Plus evaluation of the engine buidlers professional standards, conduct, appearance, business management, community involvement, business growth, achievement and victories. Engine builders can nominate their own businesses, or others can nominate performance engine building businesses.



The nomination needs basic information about the engine builder being nominated and write a short (300-word maximum) essay explaining why that operation should be considered. All entrants will be reviewed and a group of semi-finalists will be selected. Those semi-finalists will then be asked to provide additional information for judging.



Visit http://www.topenginebuilders.com for more information.



Champion Oil supports this engine builder competition and is a recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, commercial and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com