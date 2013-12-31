Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2013 --The founder of perini & associates, Michael Perini believes 2014 to be a growth year for public relations and marketing firms.



Perini shared his 2014 public relations trends in a recent news article, a guest column for the Colorado Springs Business Journal and at the "Lunch and Learn" business leader series hosted by the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce.



Perini predicts that data on the business consumer and nonprofit supporter will be even more important than in the past recent years. Perini also sees more social media engagement, PR, reputation management and advertising among his trends.



"There is no doubt that companies and nonprofits will need an expert guide to develop, plan and execute messages and activities that hit target audiences," Perini said. "The reason is due to the splintered nature of sources people go to these days to make decisions on purchases and organizations to support. It's no longer simply reading the newspaper, listening to radio or watching TV."



An award winning public relations practitioner, Perini is accredited in public relations (ABC). ABC is a mark of excellence for business public relations professionals who demonstrate their commitment to the profession and to its ethical practice. These professionals are selected by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) who have reached a globally accepted standard of broad knowledge and proficiency and have passed a series of qualifying examinations.



Perini's public relations portfolio includes work for established national brands such as NORAD, the U.S. Air Force and more. Perini is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel with more than 35 years of public relations and marketing experience.



The public relations and marketing firm, perini & associates specializes in local, regional and national campaigns designed to meet the challenges of traditional media's falling readership, the rise of online resources and the emergence of digital networks.



About Perini & associates

Perini & associates is a new breed of consultancy that understands how to help you achieve your goals in this new and exciting world. We engage and are comfortable with what lies ahead; let us guide you in PR and marketing. List of services is available at here: Please Click.



For more information, contact perini & associates by phone at 719.651.5943. Online at www.periniassociates.com.



Subscribe to the weekly podcast.