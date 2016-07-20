Periodontist Dr. Kiya Green Offers Latest Laser Treatment for Gum Disease with LANAP Technology

Matthews, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2016 --Dental patients in Matthews, NC who need treatment for gum disease now have access to some of the latest technology available in the industry with the LANAP laser at Matthews Periodontics with Dr. Kiya Green. Dr. Green is one of few dental professionals in the area who is trained to offer this procedure that treats gum disease without the traditional methods of scalpels and sutures. The LANAP laser is the only FDA cleared protocol for the treatment of periodontitis and offers patients a myriad of benefits compared to the traditional methods of treating this condition.



Gum disease is a serious condition that not only causes poor oral health and permanent tooth loss, but is also linked to several other serious health concerns such as heart disease, diabetes, pancreatic cancer, and premature birth. With the LANAP laser, patients can forego invasive treatment with incisions and sutures and can instead receive a minimally invasive treatment with the latest technology that is proven to eliminate up to 90 percent of the gum inflammation in just a single treatment.



LANAP technology makes it possible for Dr. Green to reach and eliminate the bacteria under the gum line that is causing the inflammation without harming or having to eliminate the healthy tissue, as would be necessary with traditional treatment methods of periodontitis. The heat and light energy of the LANAP also aids in bone tissue regeneration at the same time it is killing bacteria. Another benefit of this procedure is that the laser works to seal off the gums after treatment, resulting in minimal bleeding and discomfort during treatment, and a faster healing time following the treatment.



LANAP treatment is proven to save healthy teeth even when advanced stage periodontitis threatens their viability. Patients appreciate how quick and painless this procedure is, as well as the minimal recovery time that is required after the procedure. Offering LANAP protocol is just one of the ways Dr. Green is keeping her commitment to patients of always offering the latest industry treatments, methods, and technology in order to provide them with the highest level of care.



About Dr. Kiya Green

Dr. Green has been a member of the dental profession for more than 15 years. She completed her DDS degree at the University of Maryland and received her periodontal training at the Medical College of Virginia. She is a diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology as well as a member of the ADA, the American Academy of Periodontology, the North Carolina Dental Association, and the AJ Williams Study Club.



To learn more about Dr. Kiya Green and the laser gum surgery she offers in Matthews, NC with the advanced LANAP laser