Periodontist in Matthews, NC Introduces Alternative to Bone Grafting Procedure with Latest Technology

Matthews, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2016 --Dr. Kiya Green, periodontist at Matthews Periodontics in North Carolina is now offering the Pinhole Surgical Technique for patients who are experiencing gum recession as a non-surgical alternative to traditional gum grating surgery. The Pinhole Surgical Technique does not require incisions and uses special instruments to loosen the gum tissue and reposition it over the receding areas. Because there is no cutting and suturing of the tissues in the mouth, the recovery for this procedure is much shorter and much less painful.



Gum recession is a serious condition that affects millions of people as a result of gum disease, bruxism, trauma from abrasive brushing, smoking, and certain medications. Gum recession can threaten the vitality of the surrounding teeth due to root exposure if left untreated for too long. Traditional gum grafting procedures involve scalpels and suturing, taking healthy tissue from the roof of the mouth and placing it in the receding areas. Although this method is proven to be effective in most cases, recovery can be extremely painful for the patient. With the Pinhole Surgical Technique, patients experience much less pain and downtime during the recovery process and enjoy results that are just as effective.



As the name implies, the Pinhole Surgical Technique involves making tiny pinholes in the receding gum tissue that gently detaches it from the bone beneath. With the tissue loosened, Dr. Green can then reposition it to cover the areas of the tooth that were exposed due to the gum recession. The process is fairly quick and can be used to treat multiple teeth in one visit. Because no incisions are required, bleeding is very minimal as is the recovery period.



The innovative Pinhole Surgical Technique was invented and is patented by Dr. Chao. Dr. Green is one of few periodontists in the area, and in the country, who offers this innovative procedure. The Pinhole Surgical Technique is just one of the many advanced treatments Dr. Kiya Green offers her patients in Matthews, NC. She is also trained in using the LANAP laser for the treatment of gum disease without traditional surgery.



About Dr. Kiya Green

Dr. Green has nearly two decades of experience in the dental field. She received her DDS degree from the University of Maryland and continued with her periodontal training at the Medical College of Virginia. Dr. Green is a member of the ADA, the American Academy of Periodontology, the North Carolina Dental Association, and the AJ Williams Study Club. She is also a diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology.



For more information about Dr. Kiya Green and the Pinhole Surgical Technique she offers patients in Matthews, NC who are in need of gum grafting, please visit www.matthewsperio.com.