Periscope Case Captures Video Footage and Photographs in Awkward Places Using a Cell Phone's Own Camera

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2018 --Defox has designed a case for a cell phone which lines up an angled mirror in the Case with the phone's own camera to capture images which are not in the direct line of sight.



Users place their cell phone into the Periscope Case and can then attach the Case to anything they like in order to get the pictures they want. For example, strap it to a skateboard or toy to record an action-packed adventure, attach it to a bike and use it to aid navigation, or take advantage of the carefully angled mirror to capture imaginative selfies.



The product designers at Defox say they came up with the idea for Periscope Case when they tried to livestream a crawl space inspection of a new house by strapping a smart phone to a RC car. They constructed what they call a 'poor man's Go Pro' from a correctly angled mirror and some zip ties so they could get the view of the small space which they required.



They decided to turn their idea into a product and created Periscope Case. The Case works along the same lines as a real periscope that might be used on a tank or submarine, and uses a mirror to reflect an image which is not in a user's direct line of sight.



Now, Defox are looking for backers to order, test and provide feedback to enable them to make the product widely available to all cell phones and to use 3D printing technology. Periscope Case has been designed to use the new Jet Fusion 3D Printer by HP and can be printed as one solid part.



To find out more, visit the Crowd Supply page here: https://www.crowdsupply.com/defox/periscope-case.



Periscope Case works in the following way. Place a cell phone into Periscope Case and choose the landscape or portrait mirror from the storage slot located in the back of the case. Then, hold the phone, stand or prop it up, or strap it into position using the loops on the side of the case. Optional velcro straps are included with Persicope Case, but string, zip ties or anything similar will work just as well. Users can shoot images with the Open Camera app or any other app that can flip images 180 degrees.



Periscope Case is designed, manufactured and packaged in the United States.