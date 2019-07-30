Perkuto Adds New Talent to North American Team

Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2019 --Perkuto, provider of Marketo-centric solutions for enterprise organizations, today announced that the company has hired six new employees for its North American team. Bolstered by the company's success and driven by market demand, the new employees join Perkuto's existing team in helping customers use their marketing technology to create and deliver amazing customer experiences. New employees include:



—Ethan Darnell, Associate Project Manager

—Carl Delafontaine, Consultant

—Elizabeth Lewis, Consultant

—Camille A Perrin, Account Manager

—Jason Raisleger, Consultant

—Chelsea Stinnett, Consultant



"As the martech landscape has continued to explode-now with more than 7,000 platforms and tools available to marketing operations leaders-so too has the need to understand the complex martech environment. Perkuto is helping marketing leaders to harness that powerful technology in a way that has a direct impact on their marketing operations and their bottom line," said Michelle Miles, Perkuto's Vice President of Consulting Services. "Our newest hires are just one of the many ways that Perkuto is responding to what's happening in the martech environment and the expansion of Marketo Engage across the Adobe Experience Cloud."



"The market has spoken; the demand for Marketo-centric solutions is increasing, as well as the need to work with consultants who focus exclusively on Marketo Engage, deeply understand the complexities, and can help integrate it with other technologies," said Alexandre Pelletier, cofounder and CEO of Perkuto. "Marketo has always been a marketing automation leader and is quickly becoming the marketing automation platform of choice among large enterprise businesses. We're pleased with our newly added talent and our expanded ability to help our clients create measurable, meaningful results."



Perkuto's staff increase is reflective of a time of growth and development for the company, which recently named Adobe's Alexander Buckles as its Vice President of Sales and announced the launch of Perkuto Labs, its research and innovation arm. Collectively, the hires allow Perkuto to provide more robust services to existing and new clients while strengthening the company's position as an industry leader. Perkuto has plans to continue expanding the team throughout 2019 and into 2020.



About Perkuto

Perkuto helps leading brands orchestrate memorable customer experiences through flawless operation of marketing technology. Our team of Marketo experts assist in eliminating infrastructure uncertainties, safeguarding against campaign errors, improving marketing performance, and executing high-volume campaigns. Perkuto is a certified service partner for Marketo Engage, Adobe, Bizible, and Microsoft. Learn more at Perkuto.com.