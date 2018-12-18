Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2018 --This location answers strong demand for its technology services and supports Persimmony's philosophy of environmental and social responsibility. The new headquarters offers solar panel energy supplementation, an electric vehicle charging station, and first floor accessibility for the physically challenged. It is nestled between the heart of the South Coast business district and the Irvine Spectrum tech center, with freeway access from the 405, 55 and 73. Persimmony's headquarters offers an appealing location to the diverse talent pool of the region with increased staff recruitment likely due to growth projections. With this office location, Persimmony is well positioned for short and long term growth. John Wayne Airport (SNA), the Segerstrom Center for the Arts and the lifestyle amenities of South Coast Plaza and its neighboring businesses are just minutes away.



"Our new headquarters centralizes the team and will accommodate rapid growth as Persimmony continues to expand its market presence" says Michael Kogus, President and CTO of Persimmony. "Our Orange County headquarters enhances Persimmony's ability to deliver extraordinary technology tools and support to government health and human services programs."



About Persimmony International

Since 2002, Persimmony International, Inc. has revolutionized case management and nursing care software as the nation's leading software developer, marketer, and distributor. Persimmony International Inc., whose portfolio of cloud based products includes Electronic Case Management (ECM), Targeted Case Management (TCM), and other solutions, is trusted and endorsed by public health and human services departments, California First 5, Nurse-Family Partnership, and other programs dedicated to the public good. Persimmony creates a central repository for program data, consistently maintains audit ready status, and provides an efficient pathway to reimbursement funds.