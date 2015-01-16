Recently published research from Timetric, "Personal Accident and Health Insurance Policies and Premiums in Brunei to 2018: Market Databook", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the personal accident and health insurance industry in Brunei. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for policies and premiums. "Personal Accident and Health Insurance Policies and Premiums in Brunei to 2018: Market Databook" provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the personal accident and health insurance industry in Brunei. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Bruneian personal accident and health insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Report Scope
- Historic and forecast data for policies and premiums in the personal accident and health insurance industry in Brunei for the period 2009 through to 2018.
- Historic and forecast data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, premiums per capita and insurance penetration for the period 2009 through to 2018.
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the personal accident and health insurance industry covering policies and premiums in Brunei .
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, premiums per capita and insurance penetration
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market.
