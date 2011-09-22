Personal Cash Advance Responds to Consumer Confidence in the U.S. Economy

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2011 --The majority of Americans believe the U.S. economy is no better off than it was a year ago, a recent Gallup article outlined. As large banks continue to turn down candidates seeking loans with less than stellar credit, Neil Cutting of PersonalCashAdvance.com addressed consumer sentiment in a recent interview.



“Our site allows consumers to control their financial situations by being paired with top lenders in the industry,” Cutting said in a recent interview. “We encourage those who have been turned down by banks to consider a cash advance from a reputable lender.”



While the effectiveness of these types of loans have been debated over time, Cutting has seen an increase in demand as consumer confidence in the U.S. economy continues to wane. The bad news for banks continues as Moody’s recently downgraded Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo. This downgrade came as the rating agency was unconvinced the U.S. Government would offer the same bailouts as in 2008 for establishments in danger.



“I have talked to plenty of customers who are frustrated by the way they were treated when requesting loans from banks,” Cutting said. “Our service is completely free and we offer non biased support and cash advance resources as well.”



