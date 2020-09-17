Halifax, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2020 --Personal Empowerment and Business Strategist, Rachel Withers recently signed a publishing deal to co-write the forthcoming book titled Success, published by CelebrityPress® LLC. In addition to Wither's expertise, the publication features content from world-renowned entrepreneur, professional speaker, and Best-Selling Author® Jack Canfield. The book will be released under the CelebrityPress® LLC imprint, a leading business book publisher that publishes books from ThoughtLeaders® around the world.



Success is tentatively scheduled for release in Early 2021.



A portion of the royalties earned from Success will be donated to Entrepreneur's International Fund, an organization dedicated to creating awareness for charitable causes.



Rachel Withers was selected to be in the book because of her commitment to professional success and willingness to share her vast knowledge. Her professional expertise makes her an asset to the publication and will surely benefit a wide range of readers.



About Rachel Withers

Rachel Withers helps people around the world make mindset and lifestyle changes needed to achieve their dreams.



As a business strategist, serial entrepreneur, and public speaker, Rachel applies her experience to coach clients towards personal empowerment and thriving careers. She is the founder of the successful fitness concept, BalletBeFit, owner of a successful property company, and founder and CEO of the Rachel Withers Academy.



After founding the successful fitness concept, BalletBeFit, Rachel has used her experience to encourage others. Through her courses, Rachel teaches personal development, mindset, wealth mastery, and business development to help each client gain control of their health, wellbeing, career, and finances. As a public speaker, she captivates audiences around the world with tried and tested strategies for empowerment and growth. Rachel supports people as they build a sense of confidence and learn to apply it within their private and public lives.



Rachel is an Amazon #1 bestselling author, with books Become a FITPreneur, Millionaire Mindset, Make your dreams a reality, and Ballet Body, each written to inspire readers to achieve their goals. She combines her expertise in these areas with a mindful approach to pair clients' goal setting with a sense of awareness that helps them fully enjoy each step of the journey.



Rachel is a former dancer, who trained with the Royal Ballet, and holds a Bachelor of Performance Arts from Leeds University. She has studied and worked with numerous notable dancers, teachers, and choreographers, including Dame Alicia Markova, Vassilie Trunoff, Dame Beryl Grey, and Brenda Last.



When Rachel's dance career ended and she became a mum, her self-esteem took a hit. She realised she needed to make a change for both herself and her family. By transforming her mindset, she used her dance background to develop the ballet-based fitness method, BalletBeFit. This mental shift allowed her to surpass career and fitness goals, inspire women to build businesses, and teach her techniques to students worldwide.



On her path to success, Rachel has worked with incredible mentors such as Pat Mesiti and Bob Proctor. She continues harnessing the insights she learned along the way by creating dynamic content for her followers. She hosts the monthly series Mindset Matters on the Success Channel, which has top speakers such as Brian Tracy, Jack Canfield, and Nick Nanton, and uses her experiences and personal development as a way to connect with audiences at her inspirational public speaking engagements.



Rachel believes we all have what it takes to live the life we deserve. She uses the lessons of her journey to deliver quick results, help readers discover their personal power, and surpass their visions of success. Through Rachel's books and resources, people will learn how to accelerate their progress and self-worth through the power of transforming their mindset.



