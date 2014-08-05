Personal Injury Attorney in Melbourne Florida Sinclair Law Is Giving Away 2 Tickets to the Runaway Country Festival

Melbourne, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2014 --Each year for the past four years, the Runaway Country Music Festival has taken place just 12 miles south of Cocoa Beach, 45 minutes east of Orlando, Florida. This occasion marks the largest gathering of country music stars in the state of Florida. The festival is three days of country music, dancing, and more. People come from far away, staying in tents, hotels, motels, RVs and campers, and just about any accommodation that can be found.



Last year’s festival featured some of the biggest names in country music, including Toby Keith, The Band Perry, and Keith Urban, as well as a number of other talented musicians and groups from around the country. Artists from previous years included Craig Morgan, Lady Antebellum, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Randy Travis, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and many more. The lineup for the 2015 festival has not yet been released, but tickets are already going fast as people make plans to attend what is always an impressive show.



Sinclair Law is a firm operating out of Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, and other Florida towns surrounding the area where the Runaway Country Festival will take place. The firm’s specialty is personal injury cases, most often trying cases involving motorcycle accidents, automobile accidents, and other causes of personal injury. This year, the firm is having a contest in which the prize will be two one-day tickets to the next Runaway Country Music Festival.



“We wanted the chance to give back to the community that has supported us for so long,” says Brad Sinclair of Sinclair Law. “We love the Runaway Country Festival, and thought others would too!”



The only requirements for entering the contest are that the contestant be 18 years of age or older and submit their email address on the Sinclair’s Runaway Country Contest form. The company makes it clear that no contestant’s email address will be shared with third parties, and the winner will be randomly selected. The contest will end on September 1st, 2014, and the festival will be held from March 20-22, 2015.



To enter the contest, please visit: http://sinclairlaw.com/giveaway/



