Personal Injury Claims Against Hoverboard Manufacturers on the Rise

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2016 --Hoverboards were easily the most popular gift item from this past holiday season, but attorneys are now noting a dramatic rise in the number of personal injury lawsuits against manufacturers and retailers. Injuries related to the hoverboards include falls while operating the product and incidences when the hoverboards spontaneously caught fire.



Hoverboards are battery-operated devices that permit users to place their feet on a platform surface and ride up to speeds of 12 mph. The amount of pressure applied by the rider determines how fast the two wheels will spin. Although the design is similar to a segway, riders use the device hands-free.



The central problem surrounding hoverboards and the potential dangers that face riders are no safety standards were set in place prior to the design and mass production of hoverboards. Despite manufacturers insisting the gyroscope technology within each design allowed for a safe and smooth ride, initial safety reports have painted a dramatically different story. According to safety tests conducted by Consumer Reports, road obstructions can jolt a rider and cause a loss of balance.



Additionally, top speeds are reached by the rider leaning forward, therefore increasing the risk of facial and head injuries. The agency also recommended riders have a spotter since the hoverboard begins to move quickly the second pressure is applied. Safety equipment, such as helmets and pads, are also encouraged to decrease the severity of injuries.



Hoverboards have also experienced severe malfunctions that caused the product to burst into flames. Due to the rising concern among the public over the hoverboard safety, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has launched an investigation to determine the risk of riding hoverboards and uncover potential safety defects. The commission has confiscated malfunctioning units that caught fire while charging or while in use and are reviewing all possible design flaws.



In less than a six-month timeframe, there have been multiple lawsuits filed against manufacturers of hoverboards and the retailers that sell the products. State law determines if a retailer can be held liable for selling a faulty product. However, major retailers such as Target and Amazon have taken preventative measures and have removed hoverboards from their stores.



Individuals injured due to a hoverboard may have a case for a personal injury lawsuit if it is determined that a defect occurred during manufacturing or the design process. The manufacturing defect could be the result of flawed materials and poor workmanship. A design defect occurs when the design used for manufacturing is determined to be dangerous. Manufacturers are also held liable when they fail to warn consumers about safety hazards, resulting in product liability lawsuits (source: http://www.simmonsandfletcher.com/product-liability/).



Compensation sought in personal injury lawsuits may include damages for medical expenses, past and future pain and suffering, loss of wages and future earnings, wrongful death, and punitive damages.



