Personal Injury Firm Explains the Difference Between Filing for a Car Accident vs. a Truck Accident

Clifton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2018 --For those not immersed in the world of legal liability, understanding the difference between a car accident and an accident involving commercial trucks can be confusing and overwhelming. If you've been injured in a truck accident, however, understanding these differences and how they affect you can be crucial to getting the compensation you deserve. Both kinds of accidents can have a significant impact on your life, but trucks — with their larger size, and commercial connections — can spell a lot more trouble than a simple car accident.



That's why Corradino & Papa, LLC, a personal injury law firm in New Jersey, has made a point of helping clients understand the differences between these two types of claims and get the compensation they're entitled to. In fact Corradino & Papa field different legal teams for truck accidents and simpler car accidents with specific experience in each type of claim. While there are some similarities between these two types of claims, the differences can be important.



In truck accidents, for instance, there are usually more parties involved than just the driver. Suing the driver might be part of the process for getting the compensation you deserve, but the company that operates the truck, the owner or lessor of the truck, the manufacturer, and even those responsible for the truck's cargo might be at fault. It all depends on the specifics of the accident, which is why it's so important to get experienced legal support if you're dealing with a truck accident.



Similarly, the insurance situation with a commercial truck might be different than a personal vehicle. In addition to regular driving insurance, the trucking company likely has additional insurance policies. The implications are different too since the risk associated with truck accidents is much higher than with a standard car. Understanding how all of this affects your legal claim is crucial to getting things settled quickly and correctly – and it's important to move fast.



Unlike a regular car accident, trucking companies are ready to deal with contingencies like this quickly and will do everything possible to avoid liability and the many penalties that come with being found at fault for an accident. So, you need to move quickly as well and get in touch with an attorney as soon as possible. Getting as much information as early as possible is essential to make sure you can mount a solid legal case, and truck companies will have their own lawyers and investigators on the scene in short order. It's unfortunate to have to deal with things like this when you're injured or mourning, but the right lawyers can help, and it's vital that you do so to have the best chance of winning your case.



Finally, the legal environment surrounding trucking is a bit more complicated due to state and local laws intended to improve road safety. Many states require limits on hours spent driving, drug and alcohol tests, and other restrictions that help keep drivers safe. Getting an understanding of how these regulations might affect your case can be important when commercial trucks are involved. It's a lot to keep in mind, but with experienced lawyers, you can still get the compensation you deserve no matter how prepared a trucking company might be.