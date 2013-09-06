Personal Injury Giants accidentclaims.co.uk Urge Claimants to Use an Established Accident Claims Firm

Nationwide, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2013 --One of the UK’s leading personal injury Giants accidentclaims.co.uk has today issued strict advice to potential claimants urging them to use an established accident claims company. The advice came after a recent report indicated that a large number of law firms may be forced to close as the renewal for professional indemnity insurance approaches. The implications for clients who have on-going claims with firms can be severe. Whilst any closures would ensure the safe transfer of cases to another personal injury solicitor, it will inevitably cause delays for claimants awaiting compensation.



Over the last 6 months the accident claims industry has seen nearly a third of companies disappear as they struggle to stay cash positive in a rapidly changing industry. With the referral fee ban coming into play earlier this year, many firms and claims companies alike are now facing significant problems with the obstacles that have been put in place. The aim of new personal injury reforms is to move Britain away from the unfavourable ‘compensation culture’ label associated with it.



Managing Director of Accident Claims, Josh Donn, commented on the recent press release;



“It’s important for consumers to look for the right company when they want to make a claim. We are getting increasingly more people coming to us who chose to use a local personal injury firm from the offset. As compensation isn’t agreed overnight, many aren’t able to stay in business until the conclusion of the case. Whilst we would always encourage using local firms and supporting the local community the changes in the accident claims industry do justify a change in decision making when choosing the right practice to represent you. As our firms network is nationwide and has been operating for over 40 years, consumers can feel safe in the knowledge that accidentclaims.co.uk are the right choice”



