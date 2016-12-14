Personal Injury Law Firm Dinsmore & Sandelmann Now Accepting Appointments in Palm Desert

Manhattan Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2016 --The personal injury and business litigation attorneys at Dinsmore & Sandelmann are now accepting appointments at their new Palm Desert location, 74710 Highway 111, Suite 102.



"We have through the years handled many cases in the courts in Palm Desert and Indio," said partner Scott Dinsmore. "This office allows us to better serve our clients in the desert area."



The new office opened October 1, 2016. Hours are by appointment only, although the firm is always open for calls from clients in need.



About Dinsmore & Sandelmann

Dinsmore & Sandelmann is a personal injury and business litigation law firm serving Manhattan Beach, Palm Desert and surrounding areas. The firm strives for excellence in each and every case, working to make a positive difference in the lives of their clients.



The firm takes accident claims on a contingency basis, which means they do not get paid until they recover money on the behalf of their clients. Their personal injury attorneys handle all types of cases, including:



Auto accidents

Truck accidents

Motorcycle accidents

Catastrophic injuries

Work injuries

Dog bite injuries

Wrongful death

School accidents



They also handle real estate litigation, business transactions, breach of contract claims, wrongful termination, employee wage and hour pay violations, and other business disputes.



If you've been hurt in an accident, contact the Palm Desert personal injury attorneys at Dinsmore & Sandelmann today by calling 760-206-3220.