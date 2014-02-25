Personal Injury Law Firm in Massachusetts Launches New Website

Danvers, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2014 --This new website was designed with the visitor in mind with informative content on laws pertaining to personal injury, family law and criminal law. The site is easy to navigate with graphics and resources to relevant legal sites as well. Features on the new website include a resource page, a blog page and newly redesign social media sites like Google +, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Clients are encouraged to connect with the law firm on these social sites as well.



About Law Office of Stephen M. Forlizzi

The Law Office of Stephen M. Forlizzi is a multi-service law firm in Danvers Massachusetts. Attorney Forlizzi has over 30 years of experience in personal injury law, divorce law, as well as criminal defense law in Massachusetts.



The law firm offers free initial consultations and also provides hospital and home visits.



The Attorneys



Stephen M. Forlizzi

Attorney Stephen M. Forlizzi has practiced in personal injury law for over 30 years, and he has helped thousands of clients recover compensation for injuries they've sustained in motor vehicle accidents, on the job injuries, and premises liability accidents. He works one-on-one with each client, educating them about how their case will play out under Massachusetts state law, and doing whatever is possible to help them put their lives back on the right track.



Matthew S. Forlizzi

Attorney Matthew S. Forlizzi comes to the firm bringing experience in the areas of Criminal Law, Domestic Relations, Wills, Trusts and Estates. A graduate of Colby College (B.A. Government) and New England School of Law (J.D.), Matthew takes pride in fostering a professional relationship where his clients feel comfortable with an often-times overwhelming situation. He gives each client the individualized attention he or she deserves, putting each at ease by answering questions and explaining our complex legal system. Through his tireless effort, superior communication skills and zealous advocacy, Matthew has successfully guided clients through difficult situations in their lives. The quality of his representation is apparent in the number of referrals from satisfied clients. No matter what your situation, Attorney Matthew Forlizzi will fight for you.



The office is located at 491 Maple Street, Suite 106 Danvers, MA 01923. For more information you can email Stephen Forlizzi at steve(at)forlizzilaw(dot)com, call 888-276-1995 or visit them at Contact Us page.



Website Designed By - http://www.legalwebsitesllc.com